Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 473,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $277.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.43 and its 200-day moving average is $262.56. The company has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $228.17 and a 12 month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

