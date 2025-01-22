Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,003 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.6 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $167.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.26 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.78 and its 200 day moving average is $168.29. The company has a market capitalization of $185.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,665,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,975.97. This represents a 23.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,882 shares of company stock worth $4,314,649. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

