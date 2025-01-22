Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $16.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $16,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIOG. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,864,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,222,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,684,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after buying an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 20,328 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOG opened at $122.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $103.66 and a 1 year high of $130.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.84 and its 200-day moving average is $118.99. The company has a market capitalization of $928.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

