Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 13,407 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.92. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.