Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 169 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $418.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $317.59 and a 12 month high of $428.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

