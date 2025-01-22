Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 795 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Channel Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $299.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $239.86 and a 52 week high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

