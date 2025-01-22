Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 21,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 64,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Ontrak Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.54.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

