OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Stock Performance
Shares of OpGen stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82.
About OpGen
