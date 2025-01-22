OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Performance

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

