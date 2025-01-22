Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CFO Nabeel Ahmed Sells 34,288 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) CFO Nabeel Ahmed sold 34,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $27,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,095.20. This trade represents a 11.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nabeel Ahmed also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 13th, Nabeel Ahmed sold 29,031 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $23,515.11.
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Nabeel Ahmed sold 1,835 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $2,367.15.
- On Friday, November 15th, Nabeel Ahmed sold 4,221 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $3,376.80.
Outset Medical Price Performance
Shares of OM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 951,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,304. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.
View Our Latest Analysis on OM
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Outset Medical
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.