Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CFO Nabeel Ahmed Sells 34,288 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) CFO Nabeel Ahmed sold 34,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $27,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,095.20. This trade represents a 11.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nabeel Ahmed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Nabeel Ahmed sold 29,031 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $23,515.11.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Nabeel Ahmed sold 1,835 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $2,367.15.

On Friday, November 15th, Nabeel Ahmed sold 4,221 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $3,376.80.

Shares of OM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 951,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,304. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 58.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,942,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 719,412 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Outset Medical by 924.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,111,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,003,135 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 487.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 314,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 228.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 200,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 139,740 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

