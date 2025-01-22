Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases 434 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 75.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.82.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.6 %

Synopsys stock opened at $529.75 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $457.52 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $518.84 and its 200 day moving average is $524.97. The company has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

