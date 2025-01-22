Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,636 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $31,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 313.3% during the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $150,233,900.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,580,255.16. This trade represents a 34.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 123,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $5,550,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,369 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,605. This trade represents a 27.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,642,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,232,453 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $166.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.37, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $84.80.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

