Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Stock Price Down 32.8% – Time to Sell?

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report) traded down 32.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 53.77 ($0.66). 150,020 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 666% from the average session volume of 19,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($0.99).
Panther Metals Trading Down 3.2 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 96.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.05. The stock has a market cap of £2.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52.
About Panther Metals
The Company will utilise their extensive international network to identify opportunities in base, precious and energy metals.
