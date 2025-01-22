Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Stock Price Down 32.8% – Time to Sell?

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report) traded down 32.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 53.77 ($0.66). 150,020 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 666% from the average session volume of 19,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($0.99).

Panther Metals Trading Down 3.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 96.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.05. The stock has a market cap of £2.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52.

About Panther Metals

Listed on the standard segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Panther Metals invests in or acquires companies or projects within the natural resources sector which have the potential for growth and value generation over the medium to long term.

The Company will utilise their extensive international network to identify opportunities in base, precious and energy metals.

