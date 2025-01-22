Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Park Place Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $414.31 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $310.51 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

