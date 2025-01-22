Park Place Capital Corp Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 125.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.32.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

