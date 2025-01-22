Park Place Capital Corp Sells 972 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8,392.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,296,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,922 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 785,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,190,000 after purchasing an additional 161,811 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 845,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,516,000 after purchasing an additional 82,792 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,951,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,076,000 after purchasing an additional 74,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InvesTrust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,805,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.