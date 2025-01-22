Pauline Blight-Johnston Acquires 109,165 Shares of Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI) Stock

Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI – Get Free Report) insider Pauline Blight-Johnston acquired 109,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.54 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of A$495,609.10 ($309,755.69).

Pauline Blight-Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 31st, Pauline Blight-Johnston acquired 311,593 shares of Helia Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.47 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of A$1,392,820.71 ($870,512.94).

Helia Group Company Profile

Helia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the loan mortgage insurance business primarily in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan to value ratio residential mortgage loans; and portfolio of seasoned home loans.

