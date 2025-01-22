Pauline Blight-Johnston Acquires 109,165 Shares of Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI) Stock

Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI – Get Free Report) insider Pauline Blight-Johnston acquired 109,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.54 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of A$495,609.10 ($309,755.69).
Pauline Blight-Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 31st, Pauline Blight-Johnston acquired 311,593 shares of Helia Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.47 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of A$1,392,820.71 ($870,512.94).
Helia Group Price Performance
Helia Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Helia Group
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far For Over
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Helia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.