Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives $21.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYCR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $22.12 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -85.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 60,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 476,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 173,752 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

