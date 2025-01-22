Peoples Bancorp’s (PEBO) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.50 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.01% from the company’s current price.

PEBO has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.51. 70,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,380. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 20.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David F. Dierker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $70,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,927.04. This represents a 62.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $31,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,819.72. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $424,076 in the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 503.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

