Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,119,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $554.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $547.56 and its 200 day moving average is $527.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $443.68 and a fifty-two week high of $559.96.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

