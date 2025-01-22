Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,944 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 28,066 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,922,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,476,000 after buying an additional 1,033,360 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.78. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

