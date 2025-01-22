Perpetual Ltd Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Chubb from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.17.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $268.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $237.67 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.60.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.95 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.