Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Philip Morris International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $123.15 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $134.15. The firm has a market cap of $191.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.76.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.