Phoenix Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises 1.1% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 514.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,391,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,439,000 after buying an additional 4,514,792 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 263.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,341,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,197,000 after buying an additional 973,145 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 81.3% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,432,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,207,000 after buying an additional 642,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,295,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,084,000 after buying an additional 509,293 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,065,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.53.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $602,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,704.10. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $9,358,113.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,294,598.20. The trade was a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 647,787 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,452. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.03. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $52.02 and a twelve month high of $87.16.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 58.27%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

