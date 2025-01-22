Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 6,637 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $78,582.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,095,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,815,384.96. This trade represents a 0.32 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

On Friday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $1,189.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,769 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,317 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $63,591.32.

On Monday, December 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,469 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $255,695.79.

On Thursday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 32,911 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $389,995.35.

On Monday, December 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,165 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $144,155.25.

On Thursday, December 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,825 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,865 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $143,685.15.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,505 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $91,410.90.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,284 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $89,301.84.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MIO opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 49.9% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 377,242 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 114,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 70,022 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.