Planned Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Planned Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,248 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAN. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,341,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 159,610 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 111.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 706,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 372,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,893,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,236 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 345,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 203,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 668,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 214,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Price Performance

SAN opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $5.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SAN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Banco Santander

Banco Santander Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.