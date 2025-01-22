Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.82%. Plexus updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.460-1.610 EPS.
Plexus Stock Performance
NASDAQ PLXS traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $170.49. 273,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,134. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.91. Plexus has a 52-week low of $90.18 and a 52-week high of $172.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Oliver K. Mihm sold 5,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total transaction of $950,738.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,870.10. This trade represents a 22.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $448,863.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,223.37. This represents a 8.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,091 shares of company stock worth $5,377,960 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
