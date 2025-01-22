Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €37.16 ($38.71) and last traded at €37.11 ($38.66). Approximately 424,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.01 ($38.55).

Porsche Automobil Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

