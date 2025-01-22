Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,120,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,684,000 after buying an additional 3,630,972 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,986,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,688 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,109,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,374 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,853,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602,586 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $24.03.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

