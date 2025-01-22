Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $492,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 879,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,049,685.68. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,235.55. This trade represents a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 55,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

