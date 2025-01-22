ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.28 and last traded at $69.18, with a volume of 20521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.71.
ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 3.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $843.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.14.
ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.5398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF
About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF
The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.
