ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.28 and last traded at $69.18, with a volume of 20521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.71.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $843.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.14.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.5398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

