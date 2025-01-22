Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.69 and traded as high as $15.01. Provident Financial shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 4,509 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PROV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Provident Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PROV

Provident Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $103.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Provident Financial worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.