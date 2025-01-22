Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and traded as high as $6.20. Pulmatrix shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 19,433 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pulmatrix in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Pulmatrix Trading Down 2.1 %
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 96.51%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter.
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pulmatrix
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.