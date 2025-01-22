Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and traded as high as $6.20. Pulmatrix shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 19,433 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pulmatrix in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PULM

Pulmatrix Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 96.51%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter.

About Pulmatrix

(Get Free Report)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.