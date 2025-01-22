Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day moving average of $93.96. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $85.21 and a 1-year high of $101.31.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

