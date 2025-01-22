Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $660,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $123.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.18 and its 200 day moving average is $113.18. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $92.53 and a 12 month high of $126.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

