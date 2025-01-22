Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $201.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $172.22 and a one year high of $205.20. The company has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.41 and a 200-day moving average of $195.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

