Q2 Earnings Estimate for BJRI Issued By William Blair

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BJRI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer cut BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 3.2 %

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.10.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $325.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.97 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $82,342.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,068.40. This represents a 30.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 764.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 142.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $216,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 11.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.