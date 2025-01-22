QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19, Zacks reports. QCR had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%.

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of QCRH stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $80.96. 72,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.98. QCR has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $96.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.48.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Insider Activity at QCR

QCR Company Profile

In other news, CAO Nick W. Anderson sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $55,302.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,069.26. This trade represents a 46.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

