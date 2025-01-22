Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on QUAD. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Quad/Graphics from $7.70 to $10.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

NYSE:QUAD traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 317,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,931. Quad/Graphics has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $350.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.90 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quad/Graphics will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 61,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

