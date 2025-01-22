Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TSE:BDT

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Bird Construction in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$898.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$961.37 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 26.97%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$29.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.00.

Bird Construction Price Performance

TSE BDT opened at C$23.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$14.60 and a 12 month high of C$32.67.

Bird Construction Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

