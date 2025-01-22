Raymond James Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for TSE:CFX

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Canfor Pulp Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.65.

Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$0.81 on Wednesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of C$0.67 and a 1 year high of C$1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$52.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.07. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.