Red Spruce Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,240 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $220.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.44 billion, a PE ratio of 110.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.41 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.