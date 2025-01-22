Red Spruce Capital LLC Purchases 158 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises approximately 1.9% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 94,079.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 491,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,096,410,000 after purchasing an additional 491,096 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ASML by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,757,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,464,061,000 after buying an additional 474,653 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,952,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 97,001.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 113,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,665,000 after acquiring an additional 113,492 shares during the period. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,006,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $955.50.

Shares of ASML opened at $763.00 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $645.45 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $708.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $793.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $300.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

