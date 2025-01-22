Red Spruce Capital LLC Purchases 1,932 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 1.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.9% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.4% in the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.2 %

AWK opened at $126.31 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $150.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.07.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

