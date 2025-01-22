Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.43 and traded as low as $26.08. Rexel shares last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 1,234 shares traded.

Rexel Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

