Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.86, but opened at $3.23. Rezolve AI shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 14,011,532 shares changing hands.

RZLV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Rezolve AI in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Rezolve AI in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Capmk upgraded Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Rezolve AI in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rezolve AI stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Rezolve AI as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rezolve Ai Ltd. operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

