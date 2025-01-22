Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 63,804 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 297.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,804 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 42.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 40.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 95.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on THS shares. StockNews.com cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

NYSE THS opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -74.59 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.40. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $854.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

