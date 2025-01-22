Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $977,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,618 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 367.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 93,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

