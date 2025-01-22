Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma comprises about 1.6% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $5,219,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,309,848.44. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total transaction of $560,552.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,767.32. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $209.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.79. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.76 and a 12 month high of $210.91.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.