Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma comprises about 1.6% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma
In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $5,219,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,309,848.44. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total transaction of $560,552.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,767.32. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
Shares of WSM stock opened at $209.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.79. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.76 and a 12 month high of $210.91.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
