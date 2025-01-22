Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $235,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Davis Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.43. The company has a market cap of $92.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

