Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.76 and traded as high as $7.15. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 2,835,767 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 13.2% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

